Cotton: Fauci, Others ‘Have Been Moving the Goalposts’ — ‘Not a Change in the Science’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized public health officials, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, for the shifting narrative of COVID-19.

Cotton urged Fauci and others to have more faith in the American people than they appear to have.

“[S]o many times people like Tony Fauci have been moving the goalpost,” he said. “They’ve been misleading the American people saying that they know better. They said early on, ‘Don’t use masks.’ A month later said, ‘Use masks.” That was not a change in the science. That was a change in what he thought was mask availability. Well, just say that, or he said that herd immunity would be 70% — ‘No, it’s 75%, no, it’s 80%, no, it’s 85%.”

“Again, that was not a change in the science,” Cotton continued. “He explicitly said that was because of what he thought the American people were ready to hear. Well, medical bureaucrats in Washington D.C. have no clue of what the American people are ready to hear. They should tell the people the facts and let the people make up their own minds. I have a lot of faith in them to do that, but bureaucrats like Tony Fauci don’t.”

