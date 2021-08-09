Markey: ‘The Green New Deal Is in the DNA’ of Reconciliation Bill

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) stated that “the Green New Deal is in the DNA” of the reconciliation bill and “All of the things that are in” the bill, “we talked about in the Green New Deal.”

Host Mehdi Hasan asked, “[W]hat you are describing there, some of the measures in that budget reconciliation, they sound like measures that were in the Green New Deal that you were one of the architects of. Is that something you’re allowed to say, or are you worried that, if you say that, Republicans lose their mind, because they’ve so successfully demonized a Green New Deal as somehow bad on the right?”

Markey responded, “No. Without question, the Green New Deal is in the DNA of this green budget resolution. All of the things that are in, we talked about in the Green New Deal. Now, we have to go even further in the years ahead. We can’t stop here. And it includes increasing the fuel economy standards for the vehicles which we drive. It means that we have to have a big agreement in Glasgow that brings the whole world together, later on this year, with President Biden, finally having a piece of legislation which passes, so that the rest of the world sees that we’re serious, that we’re the leader and not the laggard. You cannot preach climate temperance from a barstool. You can’t be the worst polluter in history and, simultaneously, tell other countries to stop, unless you are doing so yourself.”

