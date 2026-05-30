NewsNation’s Kartalija: We Had to Hide Our Network Affiliation from Rioters Outside NJ Ice Facility, It’s Like Everyone’s ‘a Target’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” NewsNation National Correspondent Jessica Kartalija discussed the situation outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark and said that “it’s a scary situation. We had to have full security out there as well. We had people cursing at us, we didn’t have any NewsNation insignia on or any mic flags or shirts or anything, because of this reason.” And it’s as if “everyone in the scene was a target essentially.”

Kartalija said, “I think what’s really of note here is just, as soon as it gets dark, you have people out there in masks. They’re also wearing gas masks. We saw people in all black with their hands covered. And, it’s a scary situation. We had to have full security out there as well. We had people cursing at us, we didn’t have any NewsNation insignia on or any mic flags or shirts or anything, because of this reason. The press is — it’s kind of like everyone in the scene was a target essentially.”

Kartalija also said that the situation outside the facility at night is very different from what it is like during the day.

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