Texas Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico Says Bible ‘Silent on Abortion’

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, who is running against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, claimed during an interview released on Monday that the Bible is “silent on abortion.”

Talarico, who claims to be a Christian and is a Presbyterian seminarian, used his faith to defend the killing of unborn babies through abortion, telling Jamie Kern Lima he does not believe the issue is “a place for politicians.”

“I don’t believe it’s a place for the state,” Talarico said. “And that’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion. And when that happens with a social issue as important as abortion, we Christians have to take scripture as a whole.”

“And we’ve got to try to make some kind of ethical determination,” Talarico continued. “Right now in Texas, we have the most extreme abortion ban in the country. No exception for rape. No exception for incest. We have girls as young as 10 years old who are assaulted, who are raped, who are victims of incest, and who can’t access basic reproductive care, who aren’t able to make the decision about whether or not they are going to create.”

This is not the first time the lawmaker has backed abortion. Talarico previously called on former President Joe Biden to use federal buildings in red states to provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Talarico, who was elected to the Texas House in 2018, has also used the Christian faith to back transgenderism, which ultimately rejects God’s biological design of male and female. In 2021, he said from the Texas House floor while opposing a bill protecting women’s sports that “God is non-binary.”

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between,” Talarico said.

“God is non-binary,” he said, before adding that “[t]rans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image.”

READ MORE: Democrat Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Loves “Trans Children”

He has also referred to women as “neighbors with a uterus” on more than one occasion. He specifically used the expression while lamenting Roe v. Wade being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

“Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became property of the state,” he claimed.

In another clip, he can be heard talking about how “neighbors with a uterus” should be able to “control their own body” — another leftist euphemism for killing unborn babies in abortions.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.