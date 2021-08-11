CNN’s Blackwell: America’s ‘Doing Just Fine Spreading COVID Regardless of People Coming Into the Country’

During an interview with Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) on Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” co-host Victor Blackwell reacted to an ad by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) criticizing the Biden administration for telling Americans to wear masks while allowing coronavirus-positive illegal immigrants into the country by remarking that “The U.S. is doing just fine spreading COVID regardless of people coming into the country.”

Blackwell said, “Let me ask you about these ads we’re seeing from some Republicans, namely, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, running digital ads tying the pandemic to the border. … ‘The CDC & Joe Biden are telling Americans to MASK UP but are letting THOUSANDS of COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants into our country!’ It leads to a fundraising page. The U.S. is doing just fine spreading COVID regardless of people coming into the country. What’s your reaction, your view of this type of fundraising and tying it to the border?”

