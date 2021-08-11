TX AG Paxton: No ‘Respect’ for Biden on the COVID Issue — Credibility Is ‘Gone’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for his “hypocritical” handling of the border crisis during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Harris Faulkner, host of Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” noted that “upwards of 50%” of immigrants tested have been positive for COVID-19.

Paxton said Biden’s credibility when it comes to handling the COVID issue is “gone,” and he has no “respect for the president” because he is allowing people with the virus to enter the country at the same time he is preaching about masks and vaccines.

“The credibility of the president on COVID is gone,” Paxton told Faulkner. “He is letting all these people in knowing they have COVID. They are being dropped off all over the country. I was talking to some Dallas police officers. They watched … a couple of buses unload in downtown Dallas in the middle of the night. These people just disappeared. Many of them have COVID. And to be lectured about masks and vaccines by the administration, to be told when you are out of the country and a U.S. citizen, you can’t come back if you have COVID, is hypocritical. And I have lost complete respect for the president on the whole COVID issue given the fact that he is allowing people to cross the border and doesn’t seem to care.”

