Pelosi on Taliban Getting Military Equipment: ‘Some Stuff’ Gets Left When You Withdraw, Biden’s Withdrawal Reduces Chance of Terrorism

During an interview with San Francisco’s KPIX on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to concerns that military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban might increase the likelihood of future terrorism by stating that President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw “was based on one that reduced the prospect of any attack” on the U.S., Biden has threatened the Taliban if they attack the U.S., and that when you withdraw, “some stuff, some equipment is left there.”

Pelosi said, “I do believe that the president’s decision was based on one that reduced the prospect of any attack on our homeland. And the president has made it very clear to the Taliban, any assault on any American entity or person would be met forcefully. So, the — this is what happens when you withdraw. You — some stuff, some equipment is left there. It was thought that that would be used — it was hoped that that would be used by the Afghan military to defend its own country. The fact that it did not and could not was all more the reason for us to leave.”

