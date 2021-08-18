Trump: McConnell ‘Should Be Ashamed of Himself’ for Infrastructure Deal — ‘He Is a Stupid Man’

During a Wednesday interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former President Donald Trump hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for working with the Senate Democrats to pass their $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Trump said McConnell “should be ashamed of himself” for his “horrible miscalculation.” He described the GOP’s leader in the Senate as “a stupid man.”

“Well, Mitch McConnell made a horrible miscalculation with his 19 people on that plan. It’s 19, including Mitch. That was … horrible — as usual,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “He reminds me very much of Biden. He made a horrible miscalculation on that deal. He wanted to be bipartisan. Our people don’t care if he’s bipartisan, they want good deals. And he got 19 people, including himself, to vote and to give them a victory. They didn’t have a victory in a long time.”

“They were dying,” he continued. “They’re dying at the border, they’re dying in Afghanistan, they are dying all over the place, the Democrats, and he wanted to give them a victory. And why he wanted to give them a victory, I don’t know, but he gave them a bad deal. Only 11% goes to infrastructure. It’s not an infrastructure plan. It’s a Green New Deal plan. And because they signed that, it’s going to be easy to get the real beauty, the one they really want, the $3.5 trillion. It’s going to be much easier to get that because they signed this deal. And Mitch McConnell should be ashamed of himself. He is a stupid man, and I’ve said it for a long time. They gave Biden victory. He hasn’t had a victory. People can’t believe it. And it was reported as ‘Great victory for the Democrats.’ Mitch McConnell should be overthrown and overthrown fast because these senators, he is leading them down a bad path.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent