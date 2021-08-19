Hirono: ‘We Could Have Predicted’ ‘Chaotic’ Situation in Afghanistan, ‘Don’t Think It Needed to Be This Way’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said that the situation in Afghanistan is “chaotic” and didn’t need to be. Because “we could have predicted it.”

Host John King asked, “Right now, the United States’ strategy, tell me if you think I’m wrong, is, we have secured the Kabul Airport and we are trusting the Taliban to allow safe passage. Is that realistic?”

Hirono responded, “I don’t know that it’s realistic. Because knowing how the Taliban have acted before, hence the air power that we’re — that we’ve sent there. But it is very clear that this is a chaotic situation. We can see what we see with our own eyes. I don’t think it needed to be this way. And yes, Gen. Milley said that the intel. did not predict that Kabul would fall in a matter of days. But nonetheless, these are the — we are faced with what we have now, when we — I think it — that we could have predicted it.”

