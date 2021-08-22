Kinzinger: Trump, Pompeo Got ‘Rolled’ by the Taliban — ‘They Set This Up to Fail’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got “rolled” Taliban,” which set up the U.S. military withdrawal of Afghanistan to fail.

Guest anchor Brianna Keilar said, “You’re seeing members of your party, some of whom you mentioned there, President Trump, certainly others, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and they criticized the President Biden administration despite contributing to this SIV backlog. What’s your reaction to them rewriting history?”

Kinzinger said, “You know, it’s amazing. What breaks my heart probably more than anything on a political side is that America is being displayed out in the world and embarrassed in the world, and our American allies are saying America looks weak. Honestly, the Republicans are putting out talking points to make Biden look bad. The Democrats are putting out talking points to the administration — the past administration. They are both responsible. We’re so tribalistic as a country. It’s hard to imagine a Republican saying everybody is responsible.”

Kinzinger said, “Let’s keep in mind, Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban as Donald Trump was publicly saying we have to get out of Afghanistan at all costs, it’s not worth it. Mike Pompeo meets with the Taliban and tries to negotiate something. By the way, they end up getting rolled harder than ever, almost as hard as Neville Chamberlain because they knew what the outcome was. They set this up to fail but always, of course, Joe Biden could have easily turned this around and instead used it as the excuse to get out. Both parties have failed the American people.”

