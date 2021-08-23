GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘Democrats Live in the Land of Hypocrisy’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said the latest push from the Democratic Party to mandate vaccine passports and other rules directly impacting the public in the name of mitigating COVID-19 showed hypocrisy.

The Florida GOP lawmaker said Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), live their lives devoid of such rules. He said he believed the American public was growing weary of the double standard.

“Look, I think it’s important to lay out, like you’re stating, is that the Democrats live in the land of hypocrisy,” he said. “They make all their rules for the American people, but they don’t follow them. They tell the poor of America what needs to be done, but they don’t actually do it themselves. So, they love having Cristal on a table and getting jumbo lump crab and all that good stuff sitting without masks.

“But when it comes to the American people, like, let’s say, in the city of New York, they’re not allowed to go in a restaurant if they don’t present their vaccine card,” Donalds continued. “This is the height of hypocrisy. This is why they have no credibility. And that’s why the American people are over it. They’re done. They’re finished. They just want to live their lives like the way basically Nancy Pelosi is living hers.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor