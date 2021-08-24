Gen. Overseeing Afghanistan Evacuation: We’ll Get as Many People out ‘With the Time We Have’ – ‘Won’t Speculate’ on Leaving Some Behind

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, one of the American generals in charge of the evacuation of Afghanistan responded to a question on whether the evacuation will be complete by the August 31 deadline by stating that “we will get as many out as we possibly can with the time we have available.”

ABC Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell asked, “How confident are you that all American citizens who want to leave, all Afghans who risked their lives to help us in this mission, will get out in the next seven days?”

Sullivan responded, “What I can guarantee is we will get as many out as we possibly can with the time we have available.”

Pannell then stated, “Which implies some will be left behind, or could be.”

Sullivan said, “I won’t speculate on that. All I can say is, we will get as many out as we possibly can.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

