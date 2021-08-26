GOP Rep. Mast: Biden’s ‘Words Are As Hollow as His Heart and His Head’ – Attack Is ‘Precisely Because He Was Intimidated’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) stated President Joe Biden’s vow that the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Kabul airport will pay for the attack “are as hollow as his heart and his head.” And said he doesn’t believe the president’s vow that he won’t be intimidated because the attack on the airport “happened precisely because he was intimidated.”

Mast said, “It’s hollow. His words are as hollow as his heart and his head. That’s the truth of it. All of this goes back to missteps from the very beginning. You look at everything that’s gone on here, they’ve been messaging for the last week the exact opposite of what’s in the world. He said today he wasn’t going to be intimidated. This happened precisely because he was intimidated. Every step that he’s taken has been because he has been intimidated along the way, he’s been worried about optics along the way. He’s been worried about not having this appear as a combat mission along the way. He’s been worried about getting out by 9/11 so he can have a celebration for that. He’s been worried about getting out the people with the guns before getting out the people without the guns. He’s been worried about giving up these strategic places in the middle of the night that gave no back up to the Afghans that we served alongside. I could break things over what I’m seeing on this, and I don’t believe a single word that comes out of that man’s mouth.”

