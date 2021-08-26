Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Must Accept 200,000 Afghan Refugees to Make Amends for Immoral War

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the United States should accept at least 200,000 Afghanistan refugees to make amends for our role in the 20-year war.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Terrorism happened here on January 6th. We are seeing in Afghanistan right now a terrorist attack today that killed 13 of our troops, Marines and a member of the Navy. But we’re also trying to get as many people out as possible. Talk about raising the cap, how can it be done, why should be done?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “To speak to today’s attack, what happened is just an absolute and utter travesty. These Marines that have passed away, 13 now, as well as 60 Afghans that died in the explosions, I mean, this is the human cost of war. This is what makes war immoral. When it comes to the devastation that we have seen in Afghanistan, the United States plays a role. We have a responsibility. In order to carry out and in order to make good on the role that we have played in this violence we have a responsibility to make a home for the people whose lives have been up ended by interventionist U.S. foreign policy. So, as a result, I’m proud to have co-wrote a letter with Representative Barbara Lee to ask and urge the Biden administration to, as they set their refugee quotas, to make it no less than 200,000 in the upcoming year.”

