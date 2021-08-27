Dem Rep. Wild: Have to Respond to Airport Attack, But ‘Not Looking Forward to’ It, I Don’t Want ‘Continued Military Presence’ in Region

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Craig Melvin Reports,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said the U.S. has to go after those who attacked the Kabul airport, and “I’m not looking forward to that. Because I don’t want to see continued military presence in that part of the world,” and that she wants such a mission to be done with as few ground troops as possible.

Wild stated, “Yes, we are going to have to go after and punish these attackers. I’m not looking forward to that. Because I don’t want to see continued military presence in that part of the world, quite honestly. But — and Congress, of course, is going to have to authorize an AUMF, an authorization for use of military force. We have taken steps over the last year to take back some of the war power that Congress is supposed to have. I’m glad that we have. We will need to vote on that. But I fully expect that we will, that — and let me just say, I want to see it be a very sophisticated, technological operation with as few troops on the ground as possible.”

She added that she wants the operation to be “Something like” a drone strike, and “I have a great deal of confidence in our ability to accomplish a lot with those drone strikes.”

