McConnell: Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘One of the Worst Foreign Policy Decisions in American History’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan was “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history.”

McConnell said.“We’re looking at the exit, and over the next two days, our heroic military is doing the best they can with a horrible policy decision. This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history, much worse than Saigon. After we left Saigon, there weren’t Vietnamese terrorists who were planning on attacking us here at home. We leave behind exactly what we went in to solve 20 years ago, and I fear for the future and continuing the war on terror.”

He continued, “You know, just because we decided to quit fighting doesn’t mean the terrorists go away. So they’re still out there. They’re invigorated. They’re emboldened and excited about the success they see in bringing America to its knees in Afghanistan.”

Anchor Chris Wallace asked, “Does President Biden have a point there? If in April, he had said, ‘Hey, the Trump deal is off. We’re staying in. In fact, we’re going to beef up the number of troops,’ he contends we’ve been back in a full-scale war with the Taliban and, unfortunately, taking a lot of casualties.”

McConnell said, “We haven’t lost as many as 13 people, which we lost Thursday, in any of the last four years. In fact, our casualties since 2014 have been quite modest. Quite modest.”

He added, “Remember in the whole war, Chris, we have regretfully lost a couple thousand of our people. That’s very regretful, but the Afghans have lost 65,000. They have been fighting. And we’ve been in the background helping them with counterterrorism and the ongoing training of the military.”

