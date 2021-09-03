Bill Kristol: TX Abortion Law Is ‘Extreme’ — Snitch on Your Neighbors Aspect ‘Un-American’

Political commentator Bill Kristol said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that the new Texas abortion law is “extreme” and “un-American.”

Anchor Ana Cabrera said, “The Supreme Court formally denied a request to block a Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. And I want to bring in Bill Kristol. He served in both the Reagan and George W. Bush administrations. He is now editor at large for The Bulwark and director of Defending Democracy Together. Bill, you are among those against abortion, but you say this law even hurts the anti-abortion effort. You call it a step back or setback. Explain.”

Kristol said, “Well, it’s so extreme. Six-week limit, which is actually less than six weeks if you look at the details of the law, six weeks not from the inception of pregnancy, and then this kind of snitch, you know, snitch on your neighbors’ aspect, which seems pretty un-American. ”

He added, “So I think it’s a foolish law from the pro-life point of view. It’s not going to advance the cause. I don’t think it’s going to save a lot of unborn babies honestly in Texas, and it’s going to cause a big backlash in Texas and elsewhere.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN