GOP Rep. Steube: Afghanistan Crisis ‘All in the Lap of President Joe Biden’

Sunday, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) blamed President Joe Biden for the situation in Afghanistan where 13 U.S. service members were killed, many more injured and others stranded in a country now under Taliban rule.

Steube told FNC’s “Fox News Live” that the ongoing crisis is “all in the lap” of Biden, adding it is a “sad day in America” that citizens and Afghan allies are having to rely on methods other than the government to get out of Afghanistan.

“It’s a sad day in America when we have Americans and SIVs that are trying to coordinate with nongovernment agencies and individuals to try to get out of the country,” Steube asserted. “We know this for a fact — President Biden said he wasn’t going to leave an American behind, and he has, in fact, done that and lied to the American people. We have Americans on the ground. we have Americans that are trying to get out. And why in the world are we surrendering to the Taliban, a terrorist organization recognized globally? We should be going in and getting our people out, regardless of how many people there are.”

He added, “I’ve read countless stories of Americans at the gates who weren’t allowed to come in. And now we know there’s Americans caught behind enemy lines, and this administration is doing absolutely nothing about it. And that is a travesty. Every service member that served this country knows we don’t leave people behind. It’s not what our country does. It’s not what our country stands for, and more and more people need to be speaking out against the decisions that this administration has made. This is all in the lap of President Joe Biden.”

