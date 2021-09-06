GOP Rep. Harshbarger: Biden ‘Prioritizing His Vacation’ over American Lives

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) criticized President Joe Biden for “prioritizing his vacation over the lives of American citizens” by going on vacation while there are Americans still stuck in Afghanistan.

Harshbarger said, “This is the time for him to be on the job, 100%. We have people still in Afghanistan. They won’t let our planes leave. This is — it’s a travesty of the worst kind. He’s prioritizing his vacation over the lives of American citizens. You know, he kept his promises to the Taliban and he’s breaking his promises to Americans, to get them out, and God only knows what will happen if they can’t get out.”

