Whoopi Goldberg on TX Abortion Law: ‘Clueless,’ ‘Pissed’ Men Punishing Women for Not ‘Cleaving’ to Them

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that “clueless” Texas Republicans enacted a new abortion law because they are “pissed” women have not been “cleaving” to them for the last 30 years.

Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said that Texas aspires to “eliminate all rapists” when asked about the new abortion law not having a rape or incest exception.

Goldberg said, “So, the question really is, are any of these men qualified to write a law when they are this freaking clueless about a woman’s body?”

She continued, “Here’s the deal: Abortion did not come around for religious reasons. The reason abortion came about is because people got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms with hangers in their body, OK? This was always supposed to be about safe and clean. Your relationship with God, or your relationship, or my relationship with God, we’ll talk to God. God talks to me. God talks to you. You know what God wants you to do whatever you believe.”

Goldberg added, “This idea of being punished because men are pissed, I think, that women, you know, for the last 30 years have not been listening. You haven’t been listening, women. You have not been cleaving the way people want you to cleave. They want you to do it, and we’re not doing it.”

