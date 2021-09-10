MSNBC’s Reid: Americans Are ‘Sick’ of ‘Unvaccinated Bogarting our Spaces and Keeping the Pandemic Going’

MSNBC’s anchor Joy Reid said Friday on her show “The ReidOut” that the majority of Americans support President Joe Biden moving to vaccine mandates because they are “sick” of the “unvaccinated bogarting our spaces and keeping the pandemic going.”

Reid said, “We begin tonight with a sigh of relief followed by a right-wing meltdown. President Biden has announced far-reaching new federal requirements to compel the millions of unvaccinated Americans to get their shot. If you’re like me, chances are you and those in your circle thought — finally, we finally don’t have to worry about the unvaccinated bogarting our spaces and keeping the pandemic going. On the right, the freak out is already in full effect.”

Discussing Republican governors saying they would sue the Biden administration, Reid said, “These governors are essentially saying the hill they choose to die on, or more accurately let their own base die on is the determination to force as much COVID as possible on their own populations so they can appeal to 25% of the population. President Biden today made it clear what he thinks of their threats.”

In a video, Biden said, “Have at it. I’m so disappointed that some, particularly some Republican governors, have been so cavalier with the health of these kids. So cavalier with the health of their communities. The vast majority of the American people know we have to do these things. They are hard but necessary. We’re going to get them done.”

Reid added, “Americans aren’t even irritated. They are sick of it. For the angry unvaccinated, it’s not about freedom. It’s about a right to be dead. It’s an argument for only a quarter of Americans. The rest of us are already partially or fully vaccinated and ready to get on with our lives. In a Gallup poll this week found among the unvaccinated, three quarters support vaccination to go to an office or a work site. President Biden is governing for the majority, and the majority is sick of the bull.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN