Noem: ‘I Had No Idea Anyone Alive Could Wreck this Country as Fast as Joe Biden Is’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) slammed President Joe Biden for the vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 protocol measures he announced earlier in the day.

Noem told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity her administration, as well as other governors around the country, would take action against the Biden administration.

“[I] think we have 14 different governors that have now said they will take some kind of action,” she said. “As for South Dakota, I’ll fight to protect my people and to defend their freedoms. In fact, it has shocked me that the president actually said in his speech today that this wasn’t about freedom and personal choice at all, which I think is indicative of what’s really in his heart and his agenda that he’s got for this country.”

“Listen, this is not a power that is delegated to the federal government,” Noem continued. “This is a power for states to decide. In South Dakota, we’re going to be free, and we’re going to make sure that we don’t overstep our authority. So, we will take action. My legal team is already working, and we will defend and protect our people from this unlawful mandate.”

Overall, Noem said Biden’s presidency thus far left much to be desired.

“He’s a huge hypocrite,” she added. “He said he created jobs, and he’s destroying jobs. He’s said he’d love America and protect us, and then he makes friends with the Taliban and compromises our southern border. It’s unbelievable to me what he is doing. I knew he’d wreck this country. That’s why I campaigned so hard for President Trump. I had no idea anyone alive could wreck this country as fast as Joe Biden is.”

