GOP Rep. Jackson on Afghanistan: ‘We Have Set Future Soldiers, Sailors and Marines Up for a Really Bad Event’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) warned the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had created a safe haven for terrorists in the world.

The freshman Texas Republican congressman warned future U.S. service personnel are set up for a “really bad event.”

“We’ve established a new terrorist training ground that’s going to be utilized,” Jackson said. “There are jihadists all over the world that are scrambling to get to Afghanistan right now because they’re emboldened by what’s happened there. And simultaneously, we have trained a lot of these people that are going to become terrorists now, they’re going to want to hunt us down and kill us, and we have armed them to the teeth.”

“Look at the old photos you used to see,” he continued. “You used to see Taliban walking around with AK-47s all the time. Look at the ones now. They all have M4s. They have our optics on them. They have infrared lasers or infrared sights on these things. It’s insane what we’ve done. We have set future soldiers, sailors and Marines up for a really bad event when we have to go back over there and do something about what’s going on. I’m very upset about it, Sean.”

