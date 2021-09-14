GOP Sen. Risch: Biden Admin. Calling Taliban a Government Is Recognizing a Terrorist ‘Coup’ and a ‘Slap in the Face’ to Veterans

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. James Risch (R-ID) stated that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was a “coup” against the democratically-elected government in Afghanistan “that a lot of men and women in the United States gave blood for” and the Biden administration calling the Taliban a government is “obscene.” And “a slap in the face of every person who served in Afghanistan.”

Risch said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:05] “I mean, we don’t recognize coups and this was a coup. There was a democratically-elected government in place that a lot of men and women in the United States gave blood for and that we all paid treasure for. They were in place, and they’ve been toppled by a terrorist group. To call them a government, I think, is obscene. I think it’s a slap in the face of every person who served in Afghanistan.”

