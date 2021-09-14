McCarthy: AOC ‘the Leader of the Democratic Party’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sporting a designer dress with the message “Tax the Rich” across the back at Monday’s Met Gala.

McCarthy questioned the legality of Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance of the expensive event but said it shows that the self-described “socialist Democrat” is the “leader of the Democratic Party.”

“I’m not sure as a member of Congress how you can legally go there,” McCarthy stated. “You can’t accept a ticket, so I’m not sure how that works.”

“I don’t know. Ethics can look at it, but what it really tells us — she’s the leader of the Democratic Party,” he added. “And think about it — she doesn’t call herself a Democrat. She calls herself a socialist Democrat.”

McCarthy warned that the Democrats’ proposed take hike is an effort to transform America.

“[W]hen you look what they’re doing they are transforming America,” he advised. “What a tax is is taking money out of every American’s pocket and redirecting it to where you think it’s important. So now, if you make $800,000, they are going to give you a tax incentive to buy a Tesla. You know what they’re going to do, too? They’re going to take away and give income for everybody guaranteed 90% of Americans. But you know what? There’s no requirement to work. There’s no requirement that your child who gets a tax credit is even an American because there’s no Social Security requirement. They are taking that away. And they are really going to harm American businesses because what they are going to do is give an incentive for American businesses to move to other countries. … They are going to make it a disadvantage to be in America and sell that product.”

