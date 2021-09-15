Behar: ‘God Bless General Milley’ — Trump Was ‘Certifiable Nut Case’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was “a certifiable nut case” while reacting to reports on Bob Woodward and Robert Costa upcoming book’s claim Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took steps to prevent Trump from launching nuclear weapons and called his counterpart in China.

Behar said, “The whole time Trump was president, I was home saying, please, God, make there be an adult who controls this lunatic. I know, you know, I was praying, let there be somebody in the room who holds his arm back had he hits that — goes to that button.

She continued, “I blame all the people around him and his cabinet who did not invoke the 25th Amendment. Obviously, he was nuts. We’ve seen it for four years. We saw the crazy behavior.”

Behar added, “God bless General Milley for straightening things out. I know that the chain of command is sacrosanct, I know that, but we had a certifiable nut case in the White House.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I think this is a good time for America to maybe take a look at some of the chain of command and see if we need a little bit of failsafe in there in the event, you know, that this comes up again because presidents are only human. So they have all kinds of ups and downs and this and that. So if there is a little bit of checks and balances in there so that it doesn’t have to go this way or that way. I will say, I don’t think Milley is the right person to be talking about invoking treason. I don’t think it’s the right time.”

