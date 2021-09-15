Hawley: If Milley Won’t Resign, He Needs to Be Fired

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to a Washington Post report claiming Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called his Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng multiple times during the Trump presidency and vowed to warn him ahead of any U.S. military action.

Hawley called on Milley to resign, adding that if he did not resign, he should be fired.

“I was just going to say, I mean, what he is doing here,” he said. “If these reports are accurate, Laura, what he has done in General Milley is go outside the chain of command. He’s broken the chain of command. He has threatened the constitutional principle of civilian control of the military. He doesn’t have the right. He doesn’t have the authority to contact our opponents in Beijing and tell them that he will inform them about any action we might take before we take it.”

“I mean, I can’t believe I’m reading this,” Hawley added. “I hope these reports are inaccurate. But he does need to resign. He needs to resign, and if he won’t resign, he needs to be fired. I mean, he has broken the trust of the American people.”

