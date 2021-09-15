Mary Trump: Donald’s Entire Cabinet in ‘Dereliction of Its Duty’ for Not Invoking 25th Amendment

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said Wednesday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that her uncle’s “entire Cabinet” was in dereliction of its duty for not invoking the 25th Amendment.

Anchor Chris Cuomo said, “They’re trying to have a reckoning here on Milley, but, you know, his mental state is the subject of this book. And he had people all over him rattled. What does it say that so many saw that he was in a state of decline near the end?”

Trump said, “It says that they were finally paying attention perhaps. But I think an even more important question is why did they keep it secret? Why did they not do anything about it? You know, General Milley was in a practically impossible situation because he was dealing with an incredibly fraught, potentially dangerous situation because his commander in chief was no longer competent to the extent he ever had been. But more than that, the entire cabinet was in dereliction of its duty. They should have invoked the 25th Amendment. And failing that, how could any responsible adult think that it was a good idea to leave Donald unchecked at that point?”

She added, “I think it’s quite frankly absurd to suggest that Donald was totally fine in 2016. He never has been. He’s always been deeply psychologically disordered, but as you just said, stressors can exacerbate any pre-existing condition. and what must not be forgotten is that on November 7, he suffered the worst humiliation, the worst loss of his life.”

