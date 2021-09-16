CNN’s Lemon: Time to Shun Stupid Unvaccinated — ‘Leave Them Behind’

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Wednesday during the handoff from fellow anchor Chris Cuomo called on Americans to shun the “stupid” unvaccinated.

Lemon said, “I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to this and the vaccines, saying, ‘Oh, you can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid.’ Yes, they are. The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his big lie. The people who are not getting vaccines who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science, it’s time to start shaming them or leave them behind.”

He continued, “People talk about, well, I don’t know what’s in the shot. I don’t know what’s in that shot … Do you know what they get shots in nowadays? In their rear ends. They’re getting shots to make it bigger. They’re getting shots in their face. They don’t know what’s in Botox. They don’t know what’s in this stuff.”

Lemon added, “Stop it. Stop it with the ignorance. And we have to stop saying, you know, you have to listen to people. No, you don’t. These people are being harmful to the greater good. You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good and who are not acting on logic, reason and science.”

