Scarborough: Republicans Critical of Milley’s Behavior Are ‘Snowflakes’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to the criticism of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly calling his Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng multiple times during the Trump presidency and vowing to warn him ahead of any U.S. military action.

Scarborough argued that Republicans are critical of Milley and accusing him of treason because he has read up on Critical Race Theory and taking “steps to defend America” by conducting secret operations behind then-President Donald Trump’s back. He called those Republicans “snowflakes.”

“I would want my generals, I would want others, whether it was Donald Trump, Richard Nixon or Woodrow Wilson, to say everything’s fine,” Scarborough proclaimed. “This is what I love. These people are accusing him of treason for calling up the Chinese and saying, hey, everything’s fine. This is democracy. It’s messy. Don’t take advantage of us. You don’t want to try to take advantage of us at this moment. If you do, you’ll be sorry. And you’re not going to have the excuse to say, oh, they were about to attack us because I’m here to tell you we are not going to attack you. And so that’s what I want a general – that’s what America wants their generals to do.”

“Why don’t we just admit it? They’re little snowflakes that melted when General Milley went to the Hill and actually said he read a book on Critical Race Theory, and they just melted,” he continued. “These little snowflakes — that are so delicate. They’re so pure. They’re so natural, and their mothers told them, and their fathers told them, every one of you, every one of you is separate and different. There’s no one snowflake like another. And yet all of these snowflakes on the Republican side, they’re alike in one way: They’re all melting because General Milley said the words ‘Critical Race Theory’ and said, yeah, I’ve read about it. It’s good to know that. I’ve read about Marxism. I’ve read about it. And they still, they’re still in a freak-out mode. And here this guy takes steps to defend America, to let China know that we’re just fine. Don’t take advantage of this situation. And now they’re saying he’s treasonist?

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent