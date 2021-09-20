NIH Director: School Mask Rules for Vaxed Kids Will Depend on Getting ‘The Rest of the People Who Still Aren’t Vaccinated’ Vaxed

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said that whether vaccinated children ages 5-11 will be required to wear masks in schools after a vaccine is approved for that age group “depends on whether the rest of us do what we need to do to drive this terrible Delta surge away,” and that means “getting the rest of the people who still aren’t vaccinated” vaccinated. And that “it’s not just going to be enough to vaccinate the little kids.”

Host Sandra Smith asked, “[I]f they’ve got the vaccine ready and eventually have an approval ready for these school-aged kids 5-11, are they going to have them get vaccinated and still make them wear the mask in the classroom?”

Collins responded, “Well, it depends on whether the rest of us do what we need to do to drive this terrible Delta surge away, which means getting the rest of the people who still aren’t vaccinated, like some of the parents of these kids, to roll up their sleeves, and get the 12-17-year-olds who can be vaccinated now, only about half of which have been. And they’re in school, too. So, we’ve got some work to do. And it’s not just going to be enough to vaccinate the little kids.”

