Cotton: Biden’s U.N. Speech a ‘Kick Me’ Sign on America, Said He Didn’t Want Cold War with China That China Is Already Waging

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that President Joe Biden’s U.N. speech was him putting “a giant ‘Kick me’ sign on Uncle Sam’s back.” And criticized Biden for saying he didn’t want a new cold war with China when “they’ve been waging a cold war against us for decades, stealing our jobs by the millions, infiltrating our high-tech businesses and our universities with spies, building a military that one day might compete with our own.”

Cotton said, “Joe Biden walked into the United Nations today and put a giant ‘Kick me’ sign on Uncle Sam’s back. He claimed that he didn’t want a new cold war with China. The leaders in Beijing are laughing at Joe Biden and America right now. Because they’ve been waging a cold war against us for decades, stealing our jobs by the millions, infiltrating our high-tech businesses and our universities with spies, building a military that one day might compete with our own. And Joe Biden not only says that we’re not in a cold war and that he’ll fight to win it, he literally would not use the name China.”

He added that Biden “didn’t say exactly what we were going to do when people crossed our red lines, whether it was trying to kill Americans at the Afghanistan airport last year or Iran restarting its nuclear weapons program or a country like China continuing to threaten Taiwan, whom we are bound under U.S. law to help support and maintain their autonomy and their independence from mainland China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett