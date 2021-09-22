GOP Rep. Gonzales Urges Biden to ‘Declare National Emergency’ at the Border — ‘As Bad as It’s Ever Been’

Wednesday, outgoing Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) called on President Joe Biden to “declare a national emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gonzales told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the border “is as bad as it’s ever been.” He added that the “chaotic mess” at the border “starts and ends with the Biden administration.”

“The southern border, especially in Del-Rio, is as bad as it’s ever been,” Gonzales outlined. “You know, I urge President Biden — he needs to declare a national emergency, get FEMA involved, get the National Guard involved, and help secure our border because, bottom line, Texas is already doing that. … Texas is having to spend resources in order to secure the southern border. You know, the chaos that it has created, the economic impact, you know, by having the Del-Rio international bridge shut down has created an economic impact on small businesses in and around this community. It’s a terrible thing. It’s not getting any better.”

“The bulk of migrants aren’t getting returned back to their country of origin. They’re getting released to get a court date years later. Only hundreds of migrants are getting sent back to Haiti. Many of them are becoming unruly, and they’re attacking Border Patrol agents. I mean, it is all a chaotic mess that starts and ends with the Biden administration,” he concluded.

