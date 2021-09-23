GOP Rep. Gonzales: ‘You Can See Another 9/11-Type Event on the Horizon’ with Border and Afghanistan, It’s Like Biden’s ‘Waiting for’ It

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that between the border and Afghanistan, “you can see another 9/11-type event on the horizon.” And it’s “as if the Biden administration is waiting for another 9/11 to happen.”

Gonzales said, “There is a national security event that is just brewing. I mean, you can see another 9/11-type event on the horizon. With everything, the debacle in Afghanistan, coupled with a wide-open border, southern border, it just creates an environment ripe for disaster for Americans. In the Big Bend Sector, the sector right over, very remote part of the southern border, very few agents, very limited resources. If this administration was serious about protecting the southern border, they would focus on technology. That’s a softer — one of the softer three elements that they could do to secure the border. But they have done nothing. It is as if the Biden administration is waiting for another 9/11 to happen.”

