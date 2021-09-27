Ana Navarro to Don Jr.: Your Father’s ‘Butt Is the Size of a Studio Apartment in New Jersey’

Co-host Ana Navarro said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Donald Trump Jr. should talk to his father about obesity and COVID-19.

Navarro who tested positive on Friday, and has since had multiple negative tests was reacting to a Trump, Jr tweet.

Navarro said, “There was this tweet from Donald Trump Jr., apparently, he thought was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that had COVID to take a shot at my weight. Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day. Unlike you, I have a mirror and know I have a weight issue. He said given the Ana Navarro news I think this is the time to the national conversation about the dangers of COVID and obesity.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Has he seen his father on the golf course?”

Navarro continued, “I know when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments living of your father’s fame and name and fortune, you have got to draw attention to yourself. But baby, if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly, obese father had it. It is a legitimate conversation to have and fortunately for you have someone in your family who you can call to discuss with it. Imagine having a father whose butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey, and you got the gall to pick on me?”

She added, “At least I’m not orange or twice impeached.”

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

