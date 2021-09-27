Cornyn: If Biden Administration Wanted to Stop Border Crisis ‘They Would’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration’s handling of the recent migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cornyn noted there are no “deterrents” nor “consequences” for people who illegally enter the United States right now. He argued that if the Biden administration wanted to stop the ongoing border crisis, then they would.

“There [are] no deterrents. There are no consequences associated with illegally entering the United States,” Cornyn lamented. “Under the Biden administration, they’re simply waved on through and told to appear for a future hearing, and we know the majority of them will not show up. And so this is an invitation for more people to do exactly the same, and that’s what I predict.”

“If they wanted to stop it, they would,” the border state Republican added. “We know from the Border Patrol that there are three things that we need: We need Border Patrol agents, we need infrastructure called a fence or wall, and we need technology. And we need the will to actually accomplish the job. That’s what’s lacking here. And the American people are simply being lied to.”

