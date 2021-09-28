GOP Sen. Cramer: Biden Has Left Border open While Generals Say ISIS-K Wants to Attack U.S.  

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) noted Commander of United States Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie testifying that ISIS-K aspires to attack the United States and said that in order to do so, they would have to come to the U.S., and “we have an immigration policy that expands every possible avenue for people legally and illegally to come into the country, not the least of which, of course, is at our open southern border.”

Cramer said, “I thought Gen. McKenzie made one very profound statement. … And that was, he said, basically, there is great certainty that ISIS-K intends to attack the United States on our homeland. Now, I don’t know about you, but that sends shudders. I mean, with certainty, they’re convinced that ISIS-K intends to attack our homeland. … September 11, those terrorists came here with visas, and now, 20 years later, we have an immigration policy that expands every possible avenue for people legally and illegally to come into the country, not the least of which, of course, is at our open southern border. So, they don’t have intercontinental ballistic missiles. They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force, what they have is a lax immigration policy in the United States of America. So, if they want to attack us, the only way for them to do it is to come here. And unfortunately, this president has made it really easy for people to come here.”

