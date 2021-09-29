Fauci: Unvaccinated NBA Players Should Heed Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar About Importance of Vaccine

Wednesday, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci called on unvaccinated NBA players to listen to messaging from NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that ahead of the league’s upcoming season that players need to know the importance of getting vaccinated.

“[T]he situation is obviously, we would like to see essentially all of the players, for the general safety, to get vaccinated,” Fauci outlined. “What I would say, that players tend to listen to their own and their peers as trusted messengers. So, I would suggest that the players who don’t get vaccinated listen to Magic Johnson and listen to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Those are the individuals that are the trusted messengers. I was just listening to what Kareem was saying last night on TV. He has a very good message about the importance of getting vaccinated.”

He also suggested Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be a good influence on the unvaccinated players.

“[H]e is such an iconic superstar that he’s somebody that virtually everybody, whether you’re a basketball player or not, look up to for the things he has done with his life, his athletic skills; so, he is really truly an important, trusted messenger,” Fauci advised.

