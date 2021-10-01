GOP Rep. Gonzales: Things Will ‘Get Worse’ Than They Were in Del Rio

During an interview with NPR on Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that “things are only going to get worse” than they were with the migrant situation two weeks ago in Del Rio. And “What is happening in Del Rio is only going to continue to happen.”

Gonzales stated, “[W]hat I saw two weeks ago in Del Rio…was the worst I have ever seen it. And sadly, things are only going to get worse.”

He later added, “What is happening in Del Rio is only going to continue to happen. And sadly, the Texas governor and Texas in general, it essentially feels like they’re on their own, and you see that at the local level, as well, with the mayors and the county judges and the sheriffs. And they’re doing everything in their power to try to make their communities more safe. But the bottom line is this is a federal issue. These are federal policies that, only when these federal policies change, can things get better.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett