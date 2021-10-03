GOP Rep. Budd: Democrats I Talked to Were ‘Ashen’ over Failed Infrastructure Vote

Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) said Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox Report” that Democrats in the House were “ashen” following the failure to vote on President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Budd said, “Well, what we are seeing is the socialists are really showing Nancy Pelosi, who is boss. I mean, they are acutely arguing right now about how much of the government they want to run America’s lives This has nothing to do with real infrastructure. What we say in the failed $1.2 trillion bill, it never even came to a vote thus making Nancy Pelosi fail to keep her promise to the moderates. She didn’t even keep her promise to them, So, I mean, this is just total disarray. I was talking with Democrats in the elevator yesterday in Washington, and they were ashen. I mean, they were stunned at Joe Biden coming in there and taking their own bill.”

He continued, “This has nothing to do with real infrastructure, but it’s simply a Trojan horse to get them to the 3.5 trillion, and now they can’t even come to grips on what order they want to do that in.”

Budd added, “Most Americans really want true roads and bridges and I would add to that, rural broad band especially when so many had to work from home during COVID, but this is not real infrastructure. This is only 10% of the 1.2 trillion, about 110 billion dollars in real roads and bridges, and this is 1.2 trillion, so why call it infrastructure when 90% of it is not actual roads and bridges?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN