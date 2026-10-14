Socialist congressional candidate Melat Kiros claimed she comes from a long generation of “proud black socialists,” defending the political ideology and vowing that she will fight for “systemic” change.

“Socialism to me is the roads that we drive on, the schools we send our kids to, the fire stations we call on when we’re in crisis,” Kiros, who defeated 15-term Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s First Congressional District primary over the summer, said during an interview with Higher Heights Vice President of Programs Eboni Taylor.

Socialism, Kiros continued, is also “about fighting for extending that kind of security and dignity to our healthcare, to our workplaces, to our housing, and making sure that in the wealthiest, most powerful country on earth, that we have access to those basic dignities.”

She then claimed to have come from a “long generation of proud, proud black socialists and radicals and fighters that have been naming the fact that you know, racial justice and economic justice are inevitably intertwined.”

“And our responsibility is to hold these institutions accountable to respect our dignity and our basic rights, and in order for those things to change, you know, these piecemeal efforts aren’t going to be enough,” she said, waning that she is going to “proudly” fight for what she described as “serious systemic changes.”

Kiros, whose platform includes a Trans Bill of Rights, also said during an interview on PBS’s Firing Line with Margaret Hoover that socialism has delivered on the ideas outlined in the founding documents of the United States. She actually said that there is “nothing more American” than socialism.