Report: Shooter Deceased After Shots Fired in Elementary School

Myriad outlets are pointing to an active shooting situation that occurred at Bend, Oregon’s, Silver Rail Elementary School Thursday and FOX News reported live that the alleged shooter is deceased.

Update: KPTV reported that police said the Silver Rail Elementary School shooter was “shot and killed inside the school” but it is currently unknown who shot him.

Original article follows below:

Police were first called around 1:00 p.m. about “a shot fired into a car,” CNN reported.

FOX 12 said that at least two innocents were injured during the incident and were transported to a hospital.

The Bend Police Department posted to Facebook: “The Bend Police Department is currently at Silver Rail Elementary School after a report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. We will share more information as soon as we can.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Oregon the number 12 state in the country for gun control stringency.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.