Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) cellphone has been seized by federal investigators as part of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) immigration fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman.

This week, agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit raided Omar’s Washington, DC, residence after a federal judge approved a search warrant.

Fox News Digital now reports that HSI agents have seized Omar’s phone, in addition to the DOJ issuing subpoenas to the congresswoman’s relatives.

“Federal authorities seized a cellphone belonging to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a Monday raid on her Washington, D.C., home as part of a criminal fraud investigation into her immigration paperwork,” Fox News Digital reports.

The raid on Omar’s home is related to an immigration fraud investigation, with rumors circulating that the probe centers on whether the congresswoman lied about her age when immigrating to the United States in 1995.

Omar became a naturalized American citizen in the year 2000.

Along with the immigration probe into Omar, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed this week that her office has opened a financial investigation into the congresswoman, perhaps picking up an investigation that the Biden administration had started into her reported multimillion-dollar net worth.

“There are several investigations going on, and I don’t think there’s any question, but if there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro told Fox News in an interview.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.