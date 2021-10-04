Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: ‘Naive’ to Think ‘Murderers, Potential Terrorists’ Aren’t ‘Getting Away’ from Border Patrol

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said that “rapists, murderers, potential terrorists,” are all caught by Border Patrol and so, believing that there are “not just as bad or worse people in those getting away would be naive.”

Scott said, “Statistically, it always includes rapists, murderers, potential terrorists, every single year, if you look at CBP’s statistics, publicly available. Those all exist in who we actually catch. So, to think that there [are] not just as bad or worse people in those getting away would be naive.”

