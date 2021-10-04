Scarborough: ‘One Thing We Have Found Is that Mandates Work’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday declared that mandates seem to be working despite initial pushback from the public.

Scarborough said that although many people claimed they would quit if forced to be vaccinated, they eventually realized other vaccines are required for things such as kindergarten and the military.

“One thing we have found is that mandates work,” Scarborough emphasized. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, we’re going to quit. We’re going to walk off the job.’ Small percentage walk off the job, and that’s a small price to pay to keep everybody safe.”

He added, “I heard in the military from people, ‘Oh, if they make me get the vaccine.’ ‘You have to get the vaccine.’ ‘OK, I’ll get the vaccine.’ Just people don’t walk away.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson replied, “Just add this. It’s just another vaccination that people should have.”

“[T]he craziest thing is that, again, one of the reasons why I don’t think as many people quit is because maybe their memory kicks in and they go, ‘Oh, wait, I had to get my children six vaccines before they could go to kindergarten. My parents had to get me six vaccines before I could go to kindergarten.’ I mean … we do this as a country when required,” Scarborough concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent