Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: Biden Admin. ‘Doesn’t Really Support Border Security’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott stated that under the Biden administration, there has been a change in “the focus on border security in general and acknowledging that border security is critical to homeland security and actually trying to control the border.” And “The messaging has changed.” Scott also stated that “this administration doesn’t really support border security.” And people within the administration are “choosing not to take simple, commonsense steps to secure the border.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant remarks begin around 1:10] “[W]hat has changed from the Trump administration border policies to the Biden administration’s now?”

Scott responded, “The real thing that’s changed is the focus on border security in general and acknowledging that border security is critical to homeland security and actually trying to control the border. The messaging has changed.”

Scott also said, “There are people involved in this process that have been involved before, and they’re choosing not to take simple, commonsense steps to secure the border.” And “Obviously, this administration doesn’t really support border security.”

