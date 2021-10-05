Mike Lee Rips Biden for Calling Protest Tactics ‘Part of the Process’ — ‘Absolutely Galling,’ ‘Abusrd’

During a Tuesday interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tore into President Joe Biden for describing the harassment of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) by leftist protesters using aggressive tactics as “part of the process.”

The protesters confronted the two moderate senators for speaking out against the Democrats’ massive spending agenda.

“I don’t think they are appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden said Monday, adding, “The only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them. It’s part of the process.”

Lee said Biden’s lack of empathy for a senator from his own party is “galling” and “absurd.” He added that being assaulted or followed into the restroom with a camera “is absurd” and indeed “not part of the process.”

“It’s absolutely galling in his refusal to acknowledge even a modicum of empathy for a member of the United States Senate, a member of his own party, by the way, who is having things happen to her that are not part of the process,” Lee declared. “It is not part of the process to assault a person like that.”

“To go into a restroom with someone filming them and for him to defend this in any way, shape or form as part of the process is absurd,” he concluded.

