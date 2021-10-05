Ron Johnson: Time to Question Fauci, Health Care Officials’ ‘Policy Prescriptions’ with 700k Now Dead

During an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested it was time to evaluate the performance of health officials put on a “pedestal” given how lackluster performance seems to be to date.

Johnson noted the casualty count from COVID and the number of resources dedicated to combating the pandemic.

“Well, he has been set up on a pedestal, and basically I refer to them as the COVID gods, but Tucker, I think the question by the way you laid out the case against him quite well — the lies, the flip-flopping,” he said. “But I think the question you have to ask about Tony Fauci, and quite honestly, the other people in our health care agencies is, have their policy prescriptions, have they worked? We have more than 700,000 people dead now. We spent trillions of dollars, the human toll, the economic devastation.”

“We’re at each other’s throats now with these divisive mandates that are going to destroy our health care system, destroy our military readiness,” Johnson continued. “Their policy prescriptions have been a miserable failure and the biggest blunder of all, they ignored early treatment, they sabotaged early treatment.”

The Wisconsin Republican lawmaker called into question the promotion of Merck’s experimental antiviral drug Molnupiravir and how it could be used to pad Merck’s bottom line.

“Now, they’re all hopping on board this Merck, Molnupiravir,” Johnson said. “The doctors’ groups that I’m dealing with, they call it money-piravir. Now, Merck, by the way, invented or they patented ivermectin. They’ve been trash-talking ivermectin in favor now of this drug that’ll be like $700.00 a dose versus ivermectin costs about six or seven cents a pill.”

“So, again, you have to take a look at his record, which of course the mainstream media will never do,” he added. “These people will never admit they were wrong, and they’ve got the power to make sure that they’re never proven wrong. There is something very sinister going on here, Tucker, and it has cost tens if not hundreds of thousands of people their lives.”

