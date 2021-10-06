McCarthy: Biden Admin ‘Trying to Silence and Separate’ Parents with DOJ Probe — ‘This Is Wrong’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sounded off on the Department of Justice’s announcement that it would intervene where it saw fit to address perceived threats against educators and school boards.

The directive is aimed to combat parents who voice opposition to mask mandates and the teaching of concepts of Critical Race Theory at local school board meetings.

McCarthy said the Biden administration is “trying to silence and separate” parents with its probe. He added the effort was “against what America believes fundamentally.”

“I think America should stop this,” McCarthy declared. “It’s not just a move against parents. It’s trying to silence and separate. And this just isn’t coming from the DOJ. Remember what … gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said: That parents should have no say in their children’s education. And now they want to go into — the closest there is to politics is a school board. But now they want to intimidate a parent from coming in and questioning about what’s being taught to their children? And this is all happening because after COVID we’ve had these Zoom classes. Parents are now becoming more aware of what’s being said in their classroom, and they are becoming upset by it. And what’s the answer from the Biden administration? To silence you. To nationalize elementary school.”

“This is wrong,” he continued. “This is against what America believes fundamentally.”

McCarthy went on to urge FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak out against the directive.

“He should come right out today and say that — that it’s not the role of the Justice Department,” he emphasized.

