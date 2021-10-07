Kennedy: Biden ‘Humiliated’ Americans with Afghanistan Withdrawal — ‘Emboldened Our Enemies’

During Thursday’s FNC broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to the latest polling showing President Joe Biden’s lowest-yet approval rating.

Kennedy pointed to the biggest failure of Biden, which he said was the president’s exit strategy out of Afghanistan. He argued the president’s withdrawal “humiliated” Americans and put them at risk.

“[T]he president keeps breaking plates, and one of the biggest plates he has broken is Afghanistan,” Kennedy asserted. “It was a ferret fire drill. Americans were humiliated. Americans were put at risk. Americans died. Our friends in Afghanistan were put at risk. President Xi in China is chuckling. It’s emboldened our enemies.”

“Now, we have got to help our friends in Afghanistan,” he added. “First, we got to get all Americans out. Number two, we have to help our allies who stood with us because the Taliban is going to kill them. They’re going to gut them like a fish. But no matter what country we helped them resettle in, we have got carefully vet them because it only takes one or two terrorists. And us properly vetting them is not unwelcoming, and it’s not racist. It’s prudent, and I just don’t trust the Biden administration to do that, quite frankly.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent